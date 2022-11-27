Oregon MBB recap: Richardson and Guerrier lead Ducks to victory

Oregon had six scholarship players available and a walk-on started the game.

Despite the enormous adversity, Dana Altman somehow found a way to coach his team to victory. Oregon improved to 2-3 on the season with a 74-67 win over Villanova in the last game of the PK85 Invitational at the Chiles Center.

Guard Will Richardson had his second straight outstanding performance with 19 points and eight assists and forward Quincy Guerrier joined the party with 21 points and eight rebounds. He also was 6-of-10 from long distance, tying a career-high.

But the Ducks needed more than those two and they received some inspired games from the likes of Gabe Reichle and Lok Wur. Reichle had six boards at the guard position and played good defense while Wur added eight points and some key rebounds in the waning minutes of the game.

Oregon held the lead for the entire game, but Villanova briefly took a three-point lead with under four minutes left. Oregon was able to answer and ended the game on a 14-4 run to secure the victory.

Final Score: Oregon 74, Villanova 67

Keys to the game

Will Richardson is playing like the all-conference player Oregon knew he was all along at the perfect time since the Ducks are short so many players. The fifth-year senior played his best basketball in the PK85 in about two years and the Ducks need this Richardson moving forward.

Quincy Guerrier also joined the party by staying out of foul trouble and making some shots. Again, the Ducks need THIS Guerrier for the rest of the season.

With the absence of N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle, freshman Kel’el Ware showed why he was a five-star recruit. The 7-foot center was the best player on the floor at times on both ends of the floor. Even when Dante and Bittle return, Ware has more than earned his share of playing time.

Walk-ons Gabe Reichle, James Cooper and Brady Parris might have saved Oregon’s bacon. While they didn’t light up the stat sheet, they played good defense and didn’t make many mistakes that cost their team. As walk-ons, that’s all you can ask for.

Lok Wur, who hasn’t had much floor time in his career, made the most of his chances in the last two games. He scored eight points and brought down four rebounds, both career highs.

It's on the stat sheet

Will Richardson: 19 points, 8 assists

Quincy Guerrier: 21 points, 6-10 3-pt FG, 8 rebounds

Kel’el Ware: 13 points, 6-11 FG, 7 rebounds

Rivaldo Soares: 10 points, 8 rebounds

Lok Wur: 8 points, 4 rebounds

Brendan Housen (Nova): 15 points, 5-8 3-pt FG

What's next?

Believe it or not, the Ducks open Pac-12 play on Thursday, Dec. 1 as they will host Washington State at Matthew Knight Arena. Tip is set for 7:30 pm on the Pac-12 Network.

