Oregon MBB Recap: Ducks get right in big 81-51 win over Montana State
This is certainly closer to the Oregon Ducks team we expected to see at the start of the year.
While the first two games of the season — an underwhelming win over Florida A&M and an excruciating loss to UC Irvine — left a lot to be desired from Dana Altman’s squad, the Ducks seemingly turned a corner on Tuesday night, taking down the Montana State Bobcats in dominant fashion, winning 81-51.
The shots finally started falling for Oregon, and the energy levels were certainly improved. While there is still a lot that can get better, particularly when it comes to free throw shooting, this was the best that we’ve seen the Ducks look in a while.
Here are some important takeaways from the game:
Final Score: Oregon 81, Montana State 51
Keys to the game
After a pair of abysmal shooting performances in the first two games of the season, the shots finally started to fall for the Ducks. While they made their first 3-point shot of the game and proceeded to miss the next five attempts, Oregon finished the game going 12-for-27 from deep. Quincy Guerrier, Will Richardson, Keeshawn Barthelemy, and Kel’el Ware combined for 9.
The three-point shooting was improved, but the same can’t be said for the charity stripe. Once again, the Ducks were unable to take advantage of the free points, going just 5-for-13 from the free-throw line. In the first half alone they were 2-for-7, and it didn’t get a whole lot better from there.
True freshman Kel’el Ware certainly had an impact in what was his best collegiate game by far. He finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks, knocking down 2-of-3 three-pointers and altering several shots. It was a promising performance from the former 5-star.
Will Richardson and Keeshawn Barthelemy formed an impressive backcourt, combining for 22 points on 9-for-18 shooting while also dishing out 10 assists between the two of them. It was good to see Richardson come back and start to have an impact after a slow start to the season.
Players of the Game
Kel’el Ware: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks
N’Faly Dante: 7 points, 6 rebounds,
Quincy Guerrier: 11 points, 7 rebounds
Will Richardson: 12 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds
Nate Bittle: 10 points, 6 rebounds
Keeshawn Barthelemy: 10 points, 6 rebounds
Key Stats to Know
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
The Ducks were 5-for-13 from the free-throw line, continuing their struggles this season.
6 different Oregon players recorded at least one blocked shot on the night, combining for 7 total.
Oregon shot 44% from deep, which nearly doubled their season percentage through the first two games.
The Ducks won the rebounding battle by a large margin, 40-to-29.
What's Next?
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Up next, the Oregon Ducks have a major test, hosting the No. 3 Houston Cougars on Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. in Matthew Knight Arena. The Cougars are 3-0 on the season, averaging just under 83 points per game.