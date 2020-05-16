Oregon makes top-4 for 2021 four-star, All-American DB Jaylin Davies

The Califlock pipeline continues to dominate West Coast collegiate football.

In 2019, the No. 1 high school player in the country, Kayvon Thibodeaux from Los Angeles, California, chose Oregon.

In 2020, the No. 2 linebacker in the country, Justin Flowe from Upland, California, chose Oregon.

On Saturday, four-star defensive back and Under Armour All-American Jaylin Davies from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California announced his top-4 colleges and placed Oregon as one of them.

Oregon is up against two additional Pac-12 conference schools and Ohio State for the 6-foot-1, 165-pound defensive back.

Should Davies pick the Ducks, he would join other players to chose Oregon from Mater Dei High School: running backs Sean Dollars and CJ Verdell, outside linebackers Mase Funa and Andrew Faoliu, and defensive linemen Keyon Ware-Hudson and Austin Faoliu.

Interestingly enough, Davies did not place Oregon in his top-7 when he announced on March 23:

This just goes to show that no recruit is ever safe when Mario Cristobal is on the hunt.

Also, check out this photo featuring current Oregon football stud Kayvon Thibodeaux from last year's Under Armour All-American game:

I'm blessed to receive an invite from the under armor All American game! #UA 🎯 pic.twitter.com/f5aYJtyxTy — Jaylin Davies (@jaylin_davies) April 11, 2020

Some of the biggest voices a high school player hears are from the current players themselves...

