Oregon LT Penei Sewell named PAC-12 Player of the Year by PFF

It's the end of the regular season in college football, which means bowl games and end of season awards.

One of the players who will be recognized over and over again will be Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell.

PFF announced their Power 5 Players of the Year with the PAC-12 award going to the Oregon offensive lineman.

PFF uses a play-by-play grading to analyze players, and Sewell is on pace to shatter the records for an offensive lineman in both run protection and pass protection, according to the website.

Here's what they had to say:

Perhaps the best tackle prospect to come about since Eric Fisher went first in the 2013 NFL Draft, Sewell has dominated since his first snaps on the field in Eugene. He's on pace to break the record for the highest grade we've ever given to an offensive tackle and is setting records with his pass-blocking and run-blocking grades in the process. In pass protection alone, Sewell stands tall over his peers. In 2019, Sewell has taken 420 reps in pass protection and allowed just six total pressures, giving up pressure on just 1.4% of his pass-blocking snaps, an absurd rate.

Sewell was the Outland Trophy player of the month for September and was named one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy, given to CFB's best interior lineman. In addition, Sewell was named the Pac-12 offensive lineman of the week four times.

Other Player of the Year honors went to:

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

BIG TEN CONFERENCE: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

BIG 12 CONFERENCE: Ceedee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Sewell and the Ducks will suit up Friday in the PAC-12 Championship Game vs. Utah.

