Oregon linebacker Troy Dye leads Autzen Stadium in the school's "Shout" tradition prior to the fourth quarter of the Ducks' 77-6 win over Nevada. The senior says the ritual is his "favorite part of the game." Oregon returns to action against Montana on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Networks.

