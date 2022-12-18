Oregon linebacker Jaden Navarrette enters the transfer portal
Slowly but surely, the players recruited from the previous coaching staff are transferring out of the Oregon Ducks football program.
Transitions like these are expected and the latest player to seek more playing time elsewhere is linebacker Jaden Navarrette. The former 4-star recruit from Norco, Calif redshirted in 2020 and played just sparingly in 2021 because of injuries and the same can be said this season.
It would have been interesting to see how Navarrette’s career would have progressed if he wasn’t hampered by lingering injury issues. When you add the fact a brand new coaching staff was brought in, the writing was on the wall. Navarrette becomes the 16th Duck to enter the portal after the regular season ended.
He has three years of eligibility remaining and at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, someone will receive a quality linebacker who just needs the playing time to prove himself.
Jaden Navarrette’s Transfer Portal Profile
Collegiate Stats
Oregon Ducks
2021: 1 game | no stats
Vitals
Hometown
Norco, CA
Position
LB
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
230 pounds
Class
2021
Former Recruiting Profile
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
90
CA
LB
247Sports Composite
4
0.8984
CA
LB
Rivals
4
5.8
CA
LB
ESPN
4
81
CA
LB
On3 Recruiting
4
89.77
CA
LB
Top Schools Before Commitment
Oregon Ducks
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona State Sun Devils
Colorado Buffaloes
Georgia Bulldogs
Thank you Oregon Football for everything and everyone. I am very grateful for all my teammates and all my coaches.
I want to thank the medical staff and the training staff for helping me, but with that being said I like to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/6nxfGaSNKD
— Nav-£9🖤 (@JadenNava11) December 18, 2022