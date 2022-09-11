Oregon lights up Eastern Washington 70-14 for Dan Lanning's first win
Bo Nix threw for 277 yards and a career-best five touchdowns as Oregon routed Eastern Washington 70-14 for the first win of the Dan Lanning era.
Terrance Ferguson turned into a pinball as he bounced away and spun into the end zone for another touchdown.
Duck fans were down bad after last week. Nothing like a 70-14 blowout win to get the positive vibes to return.
The Oregon Ducks will take on the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday. Here are three keys to victory for Dan Lanning's home debut.
It took Oregon a little over a full game, but the Ducks found the end zone thanks to Terrance Ferguson.
Wearing the late Spencer Webb's No. 18, tight end Cam McCormick scored for the first time in five years.
Dan Lanning got a much needed blowout victory in his Autzen Stadium debut, thanks in large part to our Ducks Wire Player of the Game: Bo Nix.
A look at every touchdown and highlight play for the Oregon Ducks vs. Eastern Washington.
Oregon accomplished everything it needed to against EWU in order to put last week behind it forever.
