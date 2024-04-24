Oregon legend Penei Sewell becomes highest-paid OL in NFL history with Detroit Lions

We knew Penei Sewell is a large human and now his contract will match the former Oregon Duck’s size.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions is set to extend Sewell for another four years worth $112 million, $83 million guaranteed, making it the largest contract for an offensive lineman in league history.

Sewell will be entering his fourth season in the NFL after being drafted No. 7 overall by the Lions, who were floundering at the time. But in three short seasons, Detroit is a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They narrowly lost in the NFC Championship Game a year ago.

Sewell has been to the Pro Bowl twice already and has made one All-Pro team as well.

Lions are signing OT Penei Sewell to a four-year, $112 million deal that is the largest given to an offensive lineman, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire