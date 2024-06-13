Oregon legend Luke Jackson joins Duck men’s basketball home broadcasts

Luke Jackson is going to be a busy bee come this winter.

Shortly after being hired as the Pleasant Hill High School boys basketball coach, the University of Oregon has announced the Duck hoop legend will join Joey McMurry on the men’s basketball radio home broadcasts for the 2024-25 season. He will also work on select post-season games as well

“Luke is one of Oregon’s all-time greats and we are excited to have him working with Joey to call our games,” head coach Dana Altman said in a press release. “Luke sees the game from a unique perspective and Duck fans will really enjoy his insights on the game.”

After an outstanding college career, Jackson was drafted 10th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2004, becoming Oregon’s first top-ten pick since Greg Ballard was selected fourth overall by the Washington Bullets in 1977. After his playing career, Jackson got into the coaching ranks and was a two-time Cascade Conference Coach of the Year at Bushnell University

“I’m thrilled to add Luke to our broadcast team,” said McMurry. “His experience as both a player and coach will add tremendous depth to our broadcasts, and his passion for the Ducks is unmatched.”

The Ducks will join the Big Ten Conference for this upcoming season.

