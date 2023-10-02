Oregon leapfrogs USC in Joel Klatt’s latest power rankings

Take preseason rankings out of it. Take what a team did last year out of if it. Focus solely on what each school has done this season, and how they project going forward.

It’s hard to argue that there are many teams in the nation playing better football than the Oregon Ducks.

They are one of the only schools in the nation with a top-10 scoring offense and a top-10 scoring defense — Michigan is the only other — and they lead all of college football in points per possession. They’ve won every game on their schedule, covered every spread, and are 5-0 for the first time since 2013.

Despite all of that, they still rank 9th in the US LBM Coaches Poll, sitting behind the USC Trojans and Washington Huskies.

Other polls and other pundits seem to have a higher view of the Ducks, though. After watching Oregon dismantle another team on Saturday by a score of 42-6, while USC struggled for the second-straight week with an inferior opponent, some are moving the Ducks ahead of the Trojans.

One of those people is Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt. Here’s how he ranks the top teams in the nation after Week 5.

Week 5 Result: 45-7 Win vs. Nebraska

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd

Previous Klatt Ranking: 3rd

Week 5 Result: 40-14 Win vs. Kansas

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 5th

Georgia Bulldogs

Week 5 Result: 27-20 Win vs. Auburn

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st

Previous Klatt Ranking: 1st

Week 5 Result: BYE

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st

Previous Klatt Ranking: 4th

Penn State Nittany Lions

Week 5 Result: 41-13 Win vs. Northwestern

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 6th

Week 5 Result: BYE

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 5th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 7th

Washington Huskies

Week 5 Result: 31-24 Win vs. Arizona

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 2nd

Oregon Ducks

Week 5 Result: 42-6 Win vs. Stanford

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 9th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 9th

USC Trojans

Week 5 Result: 48-41 Win vs. Colorado

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 8th

Week 5 Result: 50-20 Win vs. Iowa State

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 12th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 12th

Week 5 Result: 21-14 Win vs. Duke

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 11th

Week 5 Result: 40-17 Win vs. Mississsippi State

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 10th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 13th

Week 5 Result: BYE

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 14th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 14th

Week 5 Result: BYE

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th

Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A

Miami Hurricanes

Week 5 Result: BYE

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 17th

Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A

