Oregon leapfrogs USC in Joel Klatt’s latest power rankings
Take preseason rankings out of it. Take what a team did last year out of if it. Focus solely on what each school has done this season, and how they project going forward.
It’s hard to argue that there are many teams in the nation playing better football than the Oregon Ducks.
They are one of the only schools in the nation with a top-10 scoring offense and a top-10 scoring defense — Michigan is the only other — and they lead all of college football in points per possession. They’ve won every game on their schedule, covered every spread, and are 5-0 for the first time since 2013.
Despite all of that, they still rank 9th in the US LBM Coaches Poll, sitting behind the USC Trojans and Washington Huskies.
Other polls and other pundits seem to have a higher view of the Ducks, though. After watching Oregon dismantle another team on Saturday by a score of 42-6, while USC struggled for the second-straight week with an inferior opponent, some are moving the Ducks ahead of the Trojans.
One of those people is Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt. Here’s how he ranks the top teams in the nation after Week 5.
Michigan Wolverines
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 Result: 45-7 Win vs. Nebraska
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd
Previous Klatt Ranking: 3rd
Texas Longhorns
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Week 5 Result: 40-14 Win vs. Kansas
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 5th
Georgia Bulldogs
Week 5 Result: 27-20 Win vs. Auburn
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st
Previous Klatt Ranking: 1st
Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 5 Result: BYE
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st
Previous Klatt Ranking: 4th
Penn State Nittany Lions
Week 5 Result: 41-13 Win vs. Northwestern
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 6th
Florida State Seminoles
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 Result: BYE
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 5th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 7th
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 Result: 31-24 Win vs. Arizona
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 2nd
Oregon Ducks
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 Result: 42-6 Win vs. Stanford
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 9th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 9th
USC Trojans
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 Result: 48-41 Win vs. Colorado
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 8th
Oklahoma Sooners
Week 5 Result: 50-20 Win vs. Iowa State
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 12th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 12th
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 Result: 21-14 Win vs. Duke
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 11th
Alabama Crimson Tide
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 Result: 40-17 Win vs. Mississsippi State
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 10th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 13th
Washington State Cougars
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 Result: BYE
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 14th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 14th
North Carolina Tar Heels
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 Result: BYE
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th
Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A
Miami Hurricanes
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5 Result: BYE
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 17th
Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A