Oregon lead strong trio of top-10 Pac-12 teams in latest ESPN Power Rankings

Complete and utter chaos touched many corners of the college football world over the weekend, with three of the top 6 teams in the nation losing.

That chaos managed to miss the Pac-12 conference, though, allowing the teams out west to take advantage of the misfortunes of others and move up in the rankings.

While we wait for the official College Football Playoff rankings to come out on Tuesday, everyone has been quick to predict what they might look like, including us here at Ducks Wire. In the meantime, ESPN recently released their weekly power rankings, where a total of three Pac-12 teams made it into the top 10, while a fourth sits at No. 12, and a fifth sits at No. 23.

It’s been a while since the conference was this strong at the top. Take a look at where everyone landed in this week’s power rankings:

Kentucky Wildcats (6-3)

Kentucky cheerleaders wave flags during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

220101 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb Extra 009 Jpg

Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)

Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez (9) runs for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Kansas State won 41-34.

Ou Vs Kansas State

Washington Huskies (7-2)

Nov 4, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Oregon State Beavers during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sportsryan

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3)

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) and head coach Marcus Freeman talk after the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2)

Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Jaeden Gould (8) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

UCF Knights (7-2)

Oct 31, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; A general picture of a UCF Knights helmet and shoulder pads prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns (6-3)

Sep 15, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; General overall view of the Texas Longhorns logo at midfield at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty Flames (8-1)

Sep 17, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Liberty Flames running back Dae Dae Hunter (0) runs with the ball past Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Kevin Pointer (91) during the first half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

NC State Wolfpack (7-2)

Oct 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback MJ Morris (16) throws a pass during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 22-21. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane Green Wave (8-1)

Sep 17, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; The Tulane Green Wave and Kansas State Wildcats line up before the snap of the ball during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-2)

Oct 31, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State won 39-0. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1)

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after running for a first down in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers (8-1)

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) wams up before the game with Wake Forest at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Ncaa Football Clemson At Wake Forest

Utah Utes (7-2)

Oct 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up prior to a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2)

Oct 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands the ball off to running back Jase McClellan (2) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 30-6. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

UCLA Bruins (8-1)

Oct 22, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Keegan Jones (22) outruns Oregon Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe (10) during the first half for a touchdown at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers (7-2)

Quarterback Jayden Daniels scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday October 22, 2022

Lsu Vs Ole Miss Football V2 7585

USC Trojans (8-1)

TUCSON, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 29: Running back Raleek Brown #14 and quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans warm up before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Oregon Ducks (8-1)

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports head coach Dan Lanning

Tennessee Volunteers (8-1)

Oct 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the first against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Horned Frogs (9-0)

Aug 30, 2014; Fort Worth, TX, USA; A view of the TCU Horned Frogs logo at midfield before the game between the Horned Frogs and the Samford Bulldogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines (9-0)

Oct 15, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) rushes in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)

Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium.

Osu22rut Kwr 15

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers scored a touchdown against Florida.

Syndication Online Athens

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire