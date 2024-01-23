Oregon LB signee Dylan Williams named among standout performers at Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Bowl — an All-Star game for incoming recruits — took place last week, and several 2024 Oregon Ducks recruits participated in the event. Aydin Breland, Dakoda Fields, Aaron Flowers, Dylan Williams, and Braden Platt were among Oregon’s participants, although many more Ducks competed.

On Monday, Matt Moreno and Ryan Young of Rivals released their top performers for the week, and they picked Dylan Williams for the “Bringing the Boom,” award.

Dylan Williams is a 4-star linebacker from Long Beach, California, where he attended Long Beach Poly High School — a high school football powerhouse. In his senior season, Williams had 83 total tackles, 11 TFLs, 3 sacks, and an interception.

Moreno and Young had this to say about the Oregon LB signee and why he deserves the award:

“The No. 4-ranked inside linebacker controlled the middle of the field for Team Makai, and it didn’t take long for him to make an impact in Friday’s game with a big early tackle plus an athletic interception working against Utah quarterback signee Isaac Wilson.”

Moreno also posted this video of Dylan Williams laying a hit, and fellow Oregon LB commit Braden Platt cleaning up the tackle.

Oregon LB signee Dylan Williams with a big hit to stop Michigan RB signee Micah Ka’apana here at the @polynesiabowl. Fellow future Ducks LB Brayden Platt in on the stop as well. pic.twitter.com/vRV0uOqAr2 — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) January 20, 2024

Williams is one of three linebacker commits in the Ducks’ 2024 class along with 4-stars Kamar Mothudi and Braden Platt. 247 Sports ranks Williams lowest of the three, but all three are talented. For 2024, Oregon’s LB corps is set up well, with Jeffrey Bassa and Jestin Jacobs returning. But in 2025 and beyond, players like Dylan Williams and Braden Platt could become key to the Ducks’ defense, so it’s nice to see them performing well early.

