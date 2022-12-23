Oregon LB Noah Sewell declares for 2023 NFL draft

One of the top defenders in college football is making the jump to the next level.

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell is leaving school early to enter the 2023 NFL draft, and will not play in the Holiday Bowl.

One of the top off-ball linebacker prospects in this year’s draft class, Sewell is the younger brother of Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

It’s possible Sewell could sneak into the first round, but if he slips to Day 2, he shouldn’t have to wait long to hear his name called.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2 rounds of holiday gifts for (almost) every team

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire