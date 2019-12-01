One week after landing the No. 2 inside linebacker recruit in the 2020 class, the Ducks have received commitment from the No. 1 inside linebacker of the 2021 class.

Lebanon's Keith Brown will be an Oregon Duck! Brown committed following Oregon's 24-10 win over Oregon State.

Brown took an unofficial visit to Oregon in October vs. Washington State. "My Oregon visit was great," he told the Oregonian. "They are like my second family."

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound inside linebacker is the highest-rated in-state defensive pledge in program history.

Here is Brown giving his official commitment:

According to 247Sports, Brown is:

Physical and strong. Shows good lateral movement and ability to move in space. A downhill linebacker who can be a three-down player in college but needs to improve on his play diagnosis. Tendency to get flat-footed at times but shows good recovery ability and willingness to mix it up at the line of scrimmage. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and third-day NFL draft selection.

Under Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, Oregon has landed back-to-back classes with a five-star defensive player for the first time in UO history; five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux in 2019 and five-star inside linebacker Noah Sewell in 2020.

Brown's commitment is a testimony that Cristobal will continue to bolster and emphasize his physical defense.

Oregon 2021 recruiting class also includes the nation's No. 2 running back Seven McGee, the nation's No. 11 athlete Anthony Beavers Jr., and the nation's No. 7 center Jackson Light.

Oregon lands nation's No. 1 inside linebacker 2021 recruit Keith Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest