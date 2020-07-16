Oregon lands commitment from OLB Emar’rion Winston, younger brother of Lamar Winston Jr.

Another Winston is heading to Eugene, Oregon.

Emar'rion Winston, a four-star linebacker in the class of 2022 from Central Catholic High School in Portland, Oregon and the younger brother of former Oregon football linebacker La'Mar Winston Jr., has committed to the Oregon Ducks.

Emar'rion is the first Oregon commitment in the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker had interest from other Pac-12 schools: Arizona State, UCLA and USC (where his other older brother Elijah Winston plays defensive end/linebacker), but ultimately chose Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks.

Instinctual, around the ball and gets to the ball carrier. Has played with his hand down or off the edge but is good in coverage and can stay downfield with receivers. Strong tackler who doesn't hesitate to strike. Can take on bigger blockers. Doesn't have elite burst or speed but adequate there. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and projects as third day pick. - Brandon Huffman, 247Sports National Recruiting Director

Here's a clip of new Oregon commit Emar'rion Winston from last summer's Saturday Night Live camp down at Oregon. https://t.co/04T5qFDB5t pic.twitter.com/NTJsdgeLNa — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) July 16, 2020

According to 247Sports, Winston is the No. 3 overall player from the state of Oregon and the No. 20 ranked outside linebacker in the nation.

Older brother La'Mar was also one of the few players who stuck through the tough times in Eugene. He played in all 11 games as a freshman and by the time he was a senior in 2019, La'Mar played in all 14 games, made three starts, was a team captain in three games and finished with 16 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The football gene runs strong in the Winston family.

