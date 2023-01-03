Oregon lands commitment from 4-star DL Ashton Porter
The Oregon Ducks became the talk of the college football world during the Early Signing Period in December after they made waves in the recruiting world, and it looks like they are building on that success moving forward, adding a commitment from 4-star DL Ashton Porter.
Porter announced his commitment to the Ducks at halftime of the Under Armour NEXT All-American Game on Tuesday afternoon. After a successful visit to Eugene in early December, Porter was heavily favored to commit to Oregon.
Porter stands at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, and is rated by 247Sports as the No. 45 DL in the nation, and No. 325 overall player in the 2023 class.
With Oregon losing some key pieces on the defensive line this offseason, it’s important for the Ducks to rebuild up front and they are well on their way to doing that with the addition of Porter.
Ashton Porter’s Recruiting Profile
Let's Go, Up the Sco pic.twitter.com/ag4m12gJvq
— 4⭐ Ashton C. Porter (@BigAsh_90) January 3, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
90
TX
DL
247Sports Composite
4
0.9007
TX
DL
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
DL
ESPN
4
81
TX
DL
On3 Recruiting
3
89
TX
DL
Vitals
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
255 pounds
Hometown
Cypress, Texas
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered by Oregon on October 24, 2022
Took Official Visit to Oregon on December 16, 2022
Highlights