Oregon lands commitment from 4-star DL Ashton Porter

The Oregon Ducks became the talk of the college football world during the Early Signing Period in December after they made waves in the recruiting world, and it looks like they are building on that success moving forward, adding a commitment from 4-star DL Ashton Porter.

Porter announced his commitment to the Ducks at halftime of the Under Armour NEXT All-American Game on Tuesday afternoon. After a successful visit to Eugene in early December, Porter was heavily favored to commit to Oregon.

Porter stands at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, and is rated by 247Sports as the No. 45 DL in the nation, and No. 325 overall player in the 2023 class.

With Oregon losing some key pieces on the defensive line this offseason, it’s important for the Ducks to rebuild up front and they are well on their way to doing that with the addition of Porter.

Ashton Porter’s Recruiting Profile

Let's Go, Up the Sco pic.twitter.com/ag4m12gJvq — 4⭐ Ashton C. Porter (@BigAsh_90) January 3, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 90 TX DL 247Sports Composite 4 0.9007 TX DL Rivals 4 5.8 TX DL ESPN 4 81 TX DL On3 Recruiting 3 89 TX DL

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 255 pounds Hometown Cypress, Texas Projected Position Defensive Lineman Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered by Oregon on October 24, 2022

Took Official Visit to Oregon on December 16, 2022

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire