Oregon lands commitment from 4-star Devon Jackson, No. 12 LB in nation

A couple of hours before kickoff against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks landed a big commitment from 4-star linebacker Devon Jackson.

Jackson is from Omaha, Nebraska, and is coming to Eugene as part of the 2022-23 class that is picking up steam in the national rankings. Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder is rated as the nation’s No. 12 linebacker and No. 109 prospect overall. He is the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Nebraska and will cap his prep career playing in the All-American Bowl.

The Ducks now are ranked as the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation for 2022, and No. 1 in the Pac-12 with the addition of Jackson.

