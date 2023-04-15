Oregon lands among top schools for No. 1 RB in 2025 class

The Oregon Ducks are among the hottest teams in the 2024 recruiting cycle right now, and it appears that some of that momentum is carrying over to the 2025 class as well.

On Friday, 4-star RB Gideon Davidson, the No. 1 ranked running back in the class of 2025, announced his top 10 schools, keeping the Ducks in the mix with the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, USC, and others.

While it’s still early in Davidson’s recruiting process and he has dozens of visits to go on before now and when he ultimately signs with a school, Oregon is in a good spot early on, to say the least.

Davidson is rated as the No. 19 overall player in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. It’s fair to assume that as he continues to put highlights on tape, he will eventually rise to a 5-star recruit.

Gideon Davidson Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

90

VA

RB

247Sports Composite

4

0.9776

VA

RB

Rivals

4

5.9

VA

RB

ESPN

N/A

N/A

VA

RB

On3 Recruiting

4

92

VA

RB

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

195 pounds

Hometown

Lynchburg, Virginia

Projected Position

Running Back

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on August 24, 2022

  • Has yet to take a visit to Eugene

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Clemson Tigers

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Colorado Buffaloes

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • USC Trojans

  • Tennessee Volunteers

  • Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Iowa State Cyclones

Highlights

