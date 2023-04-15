Oregon lands among top schools for No. 1 RB in 2025 class
The Oregon Ducks are among the hottest teams in the 2024 recruiting cycle right now, and it appears that some of that momentum is carrying over to the 2025 class as well.
On Friday, 4-star RB Gideon Davidson, the No. 1 ranked running back in the class of 2025, announced his top 10 schools, keeping the Ducks in the mix with the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, USC, and others.
While it’s still early in Davidson’s recruiting process and he has dozens of visits to go on before now and when he ultimately signs with a school, Oregon is in a good spot early on, to say the least.
Davidson is rated as the No. 19 overall player in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. It’s fair to assume that as he continues to put highlights on tape, he will eventually rise to a 5-star recruit.
Gideon Davidson Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Four-Star RB Gideon Davidson is down to 🔟 Schools!
The 6’0 190 RB from Lynchburg, VA is ranked as a Top 60 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 7 RB)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/rlIwwvRPcr pic.twitter.com/xfBWZpvSsU
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 14, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
90
VA
RB
247Sports Composite
4
0.9776
VA
RB
Rivals
4
5.9
VA
RB
ESPN
N/A
N/A
VA
RB
On3 Recruiting
4
92
VA
RB
Vitals
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
195 pounds
Hometown
Lynchburg, Virginia
Projected Position
Running Back
Class
2025
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on August 24, 2022
Has yet to take a visit to Eugene
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Ohio State Buckeyes
Clemson Tigers
Michigan Wolverines
Colorado Buffaloes
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
USC Trojans
Tennessee Volunteers
Penn State Nittany Lions
Iowa State Cyclones
Highlights