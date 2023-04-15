Oregon lands among top schools for No. 1 RB in 2025 class

The Oregon Ducks are among the hottest teams in the 2024 recruiting cycle right now, and it appears that some of that momentum is carrying over to the 2025 class as well.

On Friday, 4-star RB Gideon Davidson, the No. 1 ranked running back in the class of 2025, announced his top 10 schools, keeping the Ducks in the mix with the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, USC, and others.

While it’s still early in Davidson’s recruiting process and he has dozens of visits to go on before now and when he ultimately signs with a school, Oregon is in a good spot early on, to say the least.

Davidson is rated as the No. 19 overall player in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. It’s fair to assume that as he continues to put highlights on tape, he will eventually rise to a 5-star recruit.

Gideon Davidson Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Gideon Davidson is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’0 190 RB from Lynchburg, VA is ranked as a Top 60 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 7 RB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/rlIwwvRPcr pic.twitter.com/xfBWZpvSsU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 14, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 90 VA RB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9776 VA RB Rivals 4 5.9 VA RB ESPN N/A N/A VA RB On3 Recruiting 4 92 VA RB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-0 Weight 195 pounds Hometown Lynchburg, Virginia Projected Position Running Back Class 2025

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on August 24, 2022

Has yet to take a visit to Eugene

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Ohio State Buckeyes

Clemson Tigers

Michigan Wolverines

Colorado Buffaloes

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

USC Trojans

Tennessee Volunteers

Penn State Nittany Lions

Iowa State Cyclones

Highlights

