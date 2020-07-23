Oregon lands 3-star DE Christian Burkhalter over Ohio State, Nebraska

The Oregon Ducks are recruiting at a level never seen before in program history.

Heading into Thursday, Oregon had the nation's fifth-ranked recruiting class and the best in the Pac-12 narrowing out USC who's ranked sixth nationally.

They will leave Thursday not only creating further separation from USC for the best class in the conference but will jump Tennessee and LSU for the nation's third-ranked recruiting class with the addition of three-star weakside defensive end Christian Burkhalter.

Burkhalter holds a three-star composite ranking as the nation's No. 34 weakside defensive end and No. 499 overall player in the country.

The 6'5", 230-pound Alabama prospect from Spanish Fort High School, who held 20 FBS offers including Ohio State, Nebraska, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and many more, received an offer from the University of Oregon on July 6th and they quickly became the front runner in his recruitment.

Oregon plans to play him at outside linebacker rather than defensive end, but knowing defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, if you can play you'll get on the field and possibly be played all over the field.

Watching his film, what stands out besides his physicality is his closing speed, which allows him to catch up to ball carriers and break up plays. That'll be instrumental in him containing the edge and then being able to make a play when the carrier turns upfield.

SI All-American named him as a preseason All-American candidate highlighting his "great effort and physicality."

Burkhalter is a two-way talent with the frame to legitimately consider a tight end or defensive end spot within the Power Five ranks. He has grown most comfortable on defense as a hybrid edge prospect with pass-rushing prowess and some ability to drop in coverage. Focusing on technique at that spot is his best bet for playing time at the next level.

Burkhalter's the 18th verbal commitment in the 2021 recruiting class that's looking to be the best one in program history.

You can watch his junior season highlights here.

