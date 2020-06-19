Oregon lands 2021 four-star, All American corner Jaylin Davies

Four more stars are headed to Eugene, Oregon.

Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks have landed four-star corner Jaylin Davies.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound All-American corner from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California is the next Duck in the 2021 class to flow on up the califlock pipeline. According to the 247sports composite rankings, Davies is the No. 12 rated cornerback in the class of 2021 and the No. 11 recruit from the state of California.

[Listen to the latest episode of the Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent and special guest Ernie Kent, former Oregon Ducks men's basketball coach].

Davies announced his final four on May 16: Oregon, Ohio State, USC and Arizona State. Oregon beat out two other Pac-12 conference schools as well as powerhouse Ohio State. The Califlock pipeline continues to dominate West Coast collegiate football.

In 2019, the No. 1 high school player in the country, Kayvon Thibodeaux from Los Angeles, California, chose Oregon.

In 2020, the No. 2 linebacker in the country, Justin Flowe from Upland, California, chose Oregon.

Oregon has also landed five-star wide receiver Troy Franklin (Menlo Park, CA), four-star wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson (current teammate of Davies at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, CA), three-star corner Darren Barkins (Chula Vista, CA) from the state of California.

Davies isn't the only future or current Duck from Mater Dei High School: running backs Sean Dollars and CJ Verdell, outside linebackers Mase Funa and Andrew Faoliu, and defensive linemen Keyon Ware-Hudson and Austin Faoliu.

Story continues

Seems like Eugene, Oregon is a popular landing spot these days for high school student-athletes.

Several players have mentioned the words "national championship" when explaining why they chose Mario Cristobal and Oregon. And with the roster that the Ducks are building for the future, that is beginning to take shape.

Download and listen for free to Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football

Oregon lands 2021 four-star, All American corner Jaylin Davies originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest