Oregon K Camden Lewis receives a mini-camp invite from Denver

Former Oregon Ducks kicker Camden Lewis did not hear his name called at the 2024 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean his NFL dreams can’t still come to fruition.

After the draft, Lewis is reportedly expected to receive a mini-camp invitation from the Denver Broncos, joining the team for offseason workouts and trying to earn a spot on the 90-man roster going into training camp.

Lewis had a historic career at Oregon, ultimately becoming the all-time leading scorer in school history after breaking the record held by Royce Freeman near the end of the 2023 season. In total, Lewis made 261-of-264 career PATs, and was 49-for-68 on career field goals.

Lewis’ career in Eugene was a bit up and down from start to finish. He started strong in 2019 as a freshman, but lost the starting job to Henry Kattleman as a sophomore after hitting just one of his first four field goals. Instead of transferring to another school, though, Lewis stuck around in Eugene and fought for the starting job, ultimately earning the honors once again in 2021, where he wouldn’t relinquish the spot until his graduation.

