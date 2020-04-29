Justin Herbert knew way back in fourth grade that he would play for the Chargers

Even as a 9-year-old, Justin Herbert knew he was going to be playing for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Well, he had most of the details figured out at least.

The Chargers shared photos of two old school projects Herbert did when he was in elementary school on Wednesday, and it’s as if he could see the future perfectly. There wasn’t even a football team in Los Angeles at the time, either, making Herbert’s answers that much more impressive.

nine year old justin herbert had it all planned out pic.twitter.com/4BbpmUpDqU — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 29, 2020

The Chargers selected Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft last week, presumably making the former Oregon standout Philip Rivers’ replacement. Herbert threw for 3,471 yards and 32 touchdowns for the Ducks last season while leading them to a Rose Bowl win and a finish at No. 5 in the country in the Associated Press’ final poll. He was the third quarterback taken in the draft, behind both Joe Burrow — who went No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals — and Tua Tagovailoa — who went No. 5 overall to the Miami Dolphins.

Herbert may not see the field right away in Los Angeles. Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor is “the guy right now” at quarterback, and that “Justin’s going to learn.” Still, the team clearly hopes that Herbert will be their franchise quarterback of the future.

And if his fourth grade homework is any indication, Herbert should be an excellent fit in Los Angeles. After all, he’s had his sights set on the Chargers for a long, long time.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert throws the ball during the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2020, in Pasadena, CA. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

