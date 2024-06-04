Oregon joins Oregon State as the last Pac-12 baseball teams still playing

The existence of the Pac-12 is dwindling down to a final set of games. Pac-12 sports as we know them are coming to an end. The very last Pac-12 softball game was played a few days ago when Stanford beat UCLA. The last Pac-12 baseball games are being played this month. There is one more guaranteed weekend of Pac-12 baseball competition, with a chance that two teams could represent the conference one last time in the College World Series. One team is Oregon State. The other team is Oregon, which won its NCAA regional over the weekend to clinch a spot in the super regionals versus Texas A&M.

Ducks Wire has more on the story:

“The Oregon Ducks made history on Sunday night, beating Santa Barbara in the regional final to advance to the Super Regionals for the second straight year. This is the first time in program history that Oregon has made a super regional in back-to-back seasons and just the third time they’ve made it this far in school history.

“Kevin Seitter had the game of his life, throwing a complete-game shutout while giving up only four hits in total. After the game, he said it undoubtedly was the biggest achievement of his career.”

Follow Ducks Wire and Aggies Wire for coverage of the Oregon-A&M super regional this coming weekend. It could be the last Pac-12 baseball series in recorded history.

