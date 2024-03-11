Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad earns Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva. Averaged 17.5 points on 52 percent shooting (15-29) and 3.5 assists as Oregon split its regular-season finales against the mountain schools. Led all players with a season-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting and added six assists in 79-75 loss to Colorado. Added 12 points in a 66-65 victory over Utah to help the Ducks post their 14th consecutive 20-win season, including all 13 years of the Pac-12 era. Oregon's first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week since award's debut in 2019-20.