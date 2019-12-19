Oregon incoming five-star LB Justin Flowe has a brother... Future Duck?

Oregon football fans got an early Christmas present on Wednesday during early signing period. Coach Mario Cristobal flexed his recruiting prowess and displayed that Eugene is the place to be for a high school student-athlete to pursue their football dreams.

For the second year in a row, Cristobal has recruited the No. 1 player from the state of California to Eugene. Five-star linebacker Justin Flowe (Upland, CA) chose the Ducks over Miami, Clemson and USC. Flowe and other five-star linebacker Noah Sewell (Orem, UT) highlighted the Ducks' 2020 recruiting class.

Cristobal has stated that one of the biggest recruiting tools or Oregon's ‘Secret Sauce' starts with the current players on the team.

You know who are best ambassadors are? They're football players. Our student-athletes.

Brothers are a common theme within the UO football team: Marcus and Matt Mariota; Justin and Patrick Herbert; Troy and Travis Dye; Austin and Andrew Faoliu; Penei and incoming Noah Sewell...

Who better to recruit than a family member?

Well it just so happens that Justin Flowe has a younger brother: Jonathan Flowe, a four-star linebacker in his junior year at Upland High School.

Jonathan is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound outside linebacker and currently ranked the No. 14 linebacker in the country, the No. 16 ranked player from the state of California in the 2021 class, according to 247 sports.

Will the California pipeline continue to be an asset for Cristobal and the Ducks? Will Justin perhaps recruit his brother to join the flock? The proof is in the pudding and brotherly love is very much a factor.

