Oregon humiliates Utah QB Bryson Barnes one week after he torched Alex Grinch and USC

It turns out that Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes isn’t all that good — at least if he has to face a competent defense.

Oregon has a competent defense, and the Ducks limited Barnes to just six points on Saturday in a 35-6 wipeout of the Utes.

Barnes looked like a world-beater the week before against USC. Alex Grinch-coached defenses have a way of making average players look special.

Barnes and Utah scored 34 points against USC. Utah drove for the game-winning field goal in the final minute of regulation, with a 26-yard run by Barnes putting the Utes in position to kick a winning 38-yard field goal on the game’s final play.

Against Oregon, however, Barnes and his offense were smothered.

Barnes hit just 15 of 29 passes for only 136 yards and two interceptions versus the Ducks. A week earlier, he threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns with only one pick against Alex Grinch and USC.

Barnes ran for 57 yards against USC. He rushed for only four yards against Oregon.

A so-so quarterback was actually never that good, but USC made him look like Michael Vick.

It’s yet another argument against Alex Grinch.

