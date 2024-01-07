Oregon hosts former UTSA cornerback Kam Alexander for visit

Ducks Wire can now confirm previous reports that the Oregon Ducks hosted former UTSA Roadrunners cornerback Kam Alexander on a recruiting visit over the weekend.

The initial report came from On3, and since has been confirmed by sources with knowledge of the situation.

Alexander played a single season at UTSA after transferring from Sam Houston. At UTSA, he racked up 34 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INTs, and 15 PBUs in 13 games. He entered the transfer portal in late December and has been taking a handful of visits since then.

Alexander has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to a redshirt season in 2022.

The Ducks lost starting CB Khyree Jackson to the NFL Draft this offseason, so they are looking at potential replacements in the transfer portal to add to an already talented group of young defensive backs on the roster.

