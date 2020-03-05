Oregon to host 5-star WR Troy Franklin and other 2021 recruits this weekend

It's no surprise that Mario Cristobal has put the Oregon Ducks on the radar for so many young high school athletes.

By the looks of it, recruits are excited about their upcoming weekend visit to Eugene to see what Cristobal and this Oregon program is all about first hand.

Among these players is five-star wide recevier from Menlo-Atherlon, Menlo Park, CA, Troy Franklin:

Oregon this weekend 💚💛!!!! #scoduck — Troy Franklin (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) March 4, 2020

Rivals100 WR Troy Franklin (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) just glides on the field and is a headache for DBs with his combination of speed, length and sure hands.



He discusses how #USC is recruiting him - "They're doing a great job" - and where things stand overall.https://t.co/YD8tyJ5SVR pic.twitter.com/dFVhGqYWo5



— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) February 25, 2020

Franklin, 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, is the No. 3 rated wide receiver in the 2021 class and the No. 4 rated recruit out of the state of California.

He also took an unofficial visit to Eugene back on July 28, 2019:

I would like to thank the university of Oregon for a great unofficial visit ! 💚💛 #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/xhq7HMt8rw — Troy Franklin (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) July 28, 2019

Joining Franklin in Eugene will be:

Lonyatta Alexander, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound four-star wide receiver from Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Washington:

University of Oregon this weekend #ScoDucks 🦆💛💚💛💚 — Lonyatta Alexander ‘2021 (@LonyattaA) March 4, 2020

Truly a great accomplishment to receive my 4th ⭐️ no stopping here!! Only working harder✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/gTxp7k1I8L — Lonyatta Alexander ‘2021 (@LonyattaA) February 19, 2020

Milton Hopkins Jr., a 6-foot-5, 200-pound ATH and three-star prospect from O'Dea High School in Seattle, Washington.

University of Oregon this weekend! 📍🦆💚💛 — Milton Hopkins Jr (@mhopkinsjr) March 4, 2020

Excited to be rated a ⭐️⭐️⭐️ prospect and the #14 player in the state! #TEAMFSP pic.twitter.com/kZFIfNq5I2 — Milton Hopkins Jr (@mhopkinsjr) February 27, 2020

Philip Riley: A 6-foot-1, 190-pound four star DB from Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, Florida.

University Of Oregon this weekend 🐥🐥 — PhilipRiley2021 (@Riley18Philip) March 4, 2020

Had fun strapping down with my brothers this weekend 🙏#TeamFSP pic.twitter.com/dYa096anEB — PhilipRiley2021 (@Riley18Philip) February 26, 2020

