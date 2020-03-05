Oregon to host 5-star WR Troy Franklin and other 2021 recruits this weekend

NBCS NW Staff
NBC Sports Northwest

It's no surprise that Mario Cristobal has put the Oregon Ducks on the radar for so many young high school athletes.

By the looks of it, recruits are excited about their upcoming weekend visit to Eugene to see what Cristobal and this Oregon program is all about first hand.

Among these players is five-star wide recevier from Menlo-Atherlon, Menlo Park, CA, Troy Franklin:

Franklin, 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, is the No. 3 rated wide receiver in the 2021 class and the No. 4 rated recruit out of the state of California.

He also took an unofficial visit to Eugene back on July 28, 2019:

Joining Franklin in Eugene will be:

Lonyatta Alexander, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound four-star wide receiver from Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Washington:

Milton Hopkins Jr., a 6-foot-5, 200-pound ATH and three-star prospect from O'Dea High School in Seattle, Washington.

Philip Riley: A 6-foot-1, 190-pound four star DB from Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, Florida.

