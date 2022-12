The Maize And Blue Review

Michigan has added some extra muscle to its defensive line class as 2023 four-star lineman Roderick Pierce has committed to the Wolverines on Wednesday. Down to the in-state program Illinois or the Wolverines, Pierce told Rivals that it was the Wolverines' academic prowess that won out in the end. "The thing that made it Michigan, made me want to go to Michigan, was that it's honestly the academics," Pierce said.