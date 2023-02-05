Oregon holds off Arizona State, jumps Sun Devils in heated Pac-12 race
Oregon men's basketball defeats Arizona State by a final score of 75-70 on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Tempe. N'Faly Dante finished with a team-high 18 points for the Ducks, while Sun Devils' guard DJ Horne scored a team-high 18 points. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.