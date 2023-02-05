Oregon holds off Arizona State, jumps Sun Devils in heated Pac-12 race

Associated Press

When El Salvador began making mass arrests of people with suspected gang affiliations last year, President Nayib Bukele ordered the construction of what would be the largest prison in Latin America. Dubbed the Terrorism Confinement Center, the prison will hold many of the more than 62,000 people authorities have arrested since the government suspended some constitutional rights and pushed an all-out offensive against the gangs last March. The effort enjoys broad support in El Salvador, but has been strongly criticized by human rights organizations and some foreign governments for its lack of due process and other abuses.