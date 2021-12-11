Oregon to hire Georgia DC Dan Lanning as head coach

The Oregon Ducks have hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as the programs’ next head coach. Chip Towers of the AJC was the first to report this news on Friday night and multiple members of the media confirmed it on Saturday.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement that Lanning will remain on the Georgia staff through the remainder of the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff run. UGA plays Michigan in the Orange Bowl for a spot in the national championship on December 31 in Miami.

Dan Lanning will stay with Georgia through the Playoffs, and then Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will become co-defensive coordinators. Per Kirby Smart statement. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 11, 2021

Smart also notes that defensive analyst Will Muschamp and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann will takeover as co-defensive coordinators after Lanning’s departure.

“We are so happy for Dan and his family,” Smart said in a statement. “He and Sauphia have been an important part of our Bulldog family for the last four years, and we thank them for all they did for Georgia Football and the Athens community. Opportunities like this are a testament to a successful program,” Smart said. “While he will coach with us for the upcoming College Football Playoff, we will move forward with Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp as co-defensive coordinators. Dan and I are both looking forward to preparing for the CFP.”

Lanning, 35, has been at Georgia since 2018, when he started as outside linebackers coach.

In 2019 he took over as defensive coordinator and has put together some incredible defenses, including a 2020 defense that allowed only 72 rushing yards per game and a 2019 unit that allowed only two rushing touchdown all season.

In his three seasons as Georgia defensive coordinator, Lanning’s run defenses have ranked:

2019: No. 1, allowing 74 rushing YPG

2020: No. 1, allowing 72 rushing YPG

2021: No. 3, allowing 81 rushing YPG

Lanning becomes the youngest head coach in Oregon history.