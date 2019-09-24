How Oregon’s highest-rated recruiting class is making an impact through four games

Oregon's highest-ever rated recruiting class didn't just make history, it filled position needs with top talent with lofty expectations of making an immediate impact. Some of those expectations are being exceeded and some are yet to be determined.

In Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal's two seasons as head coach, the Ducks have signed 21 ESPN300 recruits, which is the same total as the previous five years (2013-17) combined. The 2019 class finished No. 7 by 247Sports, the highest in program history.

Cristobal's recruiting prowess is evident but have the Ducks reaped the benefits yet? After Oregon's first four games, let's check in on the true freshmen. The Ducks have played sixteen members of the 23 true freshmen the Ducks signed in the 2019 recruiting class. Are they living up to the lofty expectations? Does the future of the program look to be in capable hands?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

REDSHIRT STATUS

If you aren't familiar with the new redshirt rule established in 2018 by the NCAA, college football players can play up to four games in a season and still redshirt without burning a year of eligibility. College football players are granted five years to complete four seasons of eligibility.

Eight true freshmen have played in all four games and would burn their redshirt if they appear in the Ducks' upcoming game against No. 15 California at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 in Autzen Stadium.

Wide receiver Josh Delgado (one start vs. Auburn)

Outside linebacker Mase Funa (one start vs. Montana)

Cornerback Mykael Wright

Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kicker Camden Lewis

Cornerback DJ James

Safety Jamal Hill

Inside linebacker Ge'Mon Eaford

Story continues

I would expect each of the eight Ducks listed to play and burn their redshirt this season. Funa, Wright, Thibodeaux, James, Hill and Eaford have stepped into defensive roles to bolster the depth while also making crucial plays. With multiple injuries at wide receiver, Delgado is the only true freshman who earned a start in the season opener vs. Auburn and has proven to be reliable. Lewis is the only remaining scholarship placekicker for the Ducks after Adam Stack elected to transfer.

(More on the most concerning and impressive true freshmen)

ROUNDING OUT THE REST OF THE CLASS

Played in three games:

Defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson (Nevada, Montana, Stanford)

Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (Nevada, Montana, Stanford)

Played in two games:

Running back Sean Dollars (Nevada, Montana)

Defensive tackle Kristian Williams (Nevada, Montana)

Played in one game:

Cornerback Trikweze Bridges (Montana)

Offensive lineman Jonah Tauanu'u (Montana)

Tight end Patrick Herbert (Nevada)

Defensive tackle Sua'ava Poti (Nevada)

TO BE DETERMINED

Freshmen who have yet to play:

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman (shoulder injury, could return for Cal game)

Wide receiver Lance Wilhoite (hamstring injury)

Wide receiver JR Waters (season ending injury, will redshirt)

Quarterback Cale Millen

Running back Jayvaun Wilson

Running back Cross Patton

Safety Max Wysocki

Outside linebacker Treven Ma'ae

Tight end Tyler Nanney

Offensive lineman Cole Young

Outside linebacker Isaac Townsend

NEXT: Most concerning and impressive true freshmen

How Oregons highest-rated recruiting class is making an impact through four games originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest