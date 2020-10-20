Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal is the best recruiter in the country, period.

Mario Cristobal is the best recruiter in the country, period. originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

A friendly warning to all college football coaches and recruiters: Mario Cristobal is very good at this recruiting thing.

But you probably knew that since he took over as head coach two years ago. Now in year three, Cristobal is at it again.

It started with getting the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux back in 2019 and now he has signed the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class in 2021. On Tuesday, the Ducks landed another huge commitment from Dont’e Thornton, the nation’s No. 6 wide receiver.

Also to note, Cristobal’s social media game (if he is actually the one behind it all) is money.

Why did Thornton choose the Ducks over offers from Notre Dame, USC and others?

"I know I have people around me that are also great players," Thornton said. "I know everything won't all be on me. If there was a time in the game where I messed up, I know I will have teammates that will be able to pick up my slack and be able to get back on track, while they will also be putting in the work.

"The pieces around, there are great playmakers, so it doesn't just doesn't put the emphasis on me."

Thornton joins a Ducks class that includes four-star Kyron Ware-Hudson (nation's No. 22 WR), five-star Troy Franklin (nation's No. 3 wide receiver in 247Sports), and four-star Isaiah Brevard (No. 7 wide receiver according to ESPN).

Thornton is the No. 2 prospect and the No. 1 WR in the state of Maryland.

The distance from Baltimore, Maryland to Eugene, Oregon is 2,822.7 miles East on the I-80 or approximately 43 hours by car. That’s a long ways away for an 18-year-old.

But as current sophomore defensive back Jamal Hill, a Morrow, Georgia-native, put it on Tuesday:

“Come be apart of something great. The culture here is different from anything I’ve ever felt at any school I’ve ever visited. It’s not for cameras, it’s not for like the ra-ra, it’s not for the uniforms. You got to be around in it and hear it because everyday, our culture don’t take a break. We hold each other to a high standard and won’t let that standard slip for nobody no matter who you is.”

Thornton's commitment shows that Cristobal can recruit players from all over the country to Eugene. West coast to east coast and everywhere in between, Cristobal will find you.

Listen to the Talkin’ Ducks Podcast here.