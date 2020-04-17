Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal credits Nick Saban for his success

Mario Cristobal has put up some pretty impressive numbers since taking the head coaching job at Oregon in 2018.

From finishing his first season 9-4 and winning the 2018 Redbox bowl against the Michigan State Spartans, to then leading the team the following season to a 12-4 record and winning a very tight game against Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl, Cristobal is truly the reason why the Ducks are back in the national spotlight.

Cristobal has seen some early success, obviously, but he doesn't want to take all the credit for what he has done so far for the program.

On Wednesday, Cristobal was on "The Paul Finebaum Show," and made sure to give credit where credit was due. By stating he would not be where he is today without the teachings of one individual.

Alabama Head Coach, Nick Saban.

He is the ultimate teacher. All I have to say about him are just positive stuff because he is demanding in the right kind of way, he is a teacher by trade, that's what he is. He will give you a Ph.D. in coaching, not only in the game of football but also mentoring in the offseason program, practice regimentation, recruiting as it relates to evaluation and assessment.

Cristobal was an assistant head coach, offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for Nick Saban and Alabama from 2013-16. Out of those years with the Crimson Tide, Cristobal was a part of one national championship team in 2015 as well as a runner-up finish after the 2016 season.

Cristobal takes more than just game planning and how to prepare his players from his old mentor. Later in the interview, he touched on how he wants to make practice exactly how Alabama would practice.

"If you come to our practice, you'd wonder if you were (at Alabama) or here. That is a real-deal blueprint of what you want from your very own (program) in terms of development, toughness, and competitiveness."

.@coach_cristobal tells us he took Nick Saban's blueprint with him when he left Tuscaloosa and has applied it in his own way at Oregon. "If you were to come to one of our practices you'd say, ‘Am I (in Eugene) or am I in Tuscaloosa?'" — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 15, 2020

The competitiveness has surely made its way back to Oregon because of Cristobal's coaching style and the changes he has made in Oregon. With turning out players like Justin Herbert, Troy Dye, and offensive tackle Penei Sewell who won the Outland Trophy - the nation's best interior lineman this year.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Ducks have seen a resurgence as well. Oregon ranked 22nd in yards allowed nationally last season, as well as surrendering just 16.5 points per game, which was ninth-best in the country last season.

With these principles in place at Oregon, Cristobal is looking to take Oregon to heights that only Alabama has seen over the years.

Oregon fans should be excited as for what is to come in the future.

