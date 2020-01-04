If you thought Mario Cristobal was going to take a day off to take a breath an celebrate, you would be wrong.

Just days after winning the 106th Rose Bowl, the Oregon head coach is on the road trying to find the program's next offensive coordinator, a position that became vacant after Marcus Arroyo accepted the head coaching position at UNLV.

"I'm constantly working at it," Cristobal told 750 The Game regarding his work to find Oregon's next OC. "[I'm] actually traveling, doing some work on it, as well. It's a good list."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While the Ducks scored the most points in the PAC-12 this season, Oregon's offense was a point of contention this season. Many critics will say the Ducks offense was predictable and never tapped its impact players full potential. Case in point: The Ducks had a Heisman hopeful in Justin Herbert and Oregon ranked 5th in passing yards per game. Overall, the Ducks had the 40th ranked offense nationally and trailed behind WSU, USC and Arizona.

Regardless of not having a top-tiered, fast paced offense that some Oregon fans have grown accustomed to, the Ducks were PAC-12 and Rose Bowl Champions.

Potential candidates are likely lining up for a shot to call plays at Oregon.

So, is there a timeline for the new hire?

"Whenever it just feels right," Cristobal said. "Certainly, would like to sooner than later, but don't want to compromise it being right."

"It's such an important hire."

In the past, Cristobal gave his requirements when looking for Oregon's next OC:

A guy that really understands offensive football from A to Z... You want a guy that understands everybody's assignment, what to do, how they do it, why they do it that way... So, NFL guys, college guys, at every level, are in play. -- Mario Cristobal

Story continues

For now, Cristobal is focused on improving and retaining his coaching staff. The work is never done.

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal gives update on search for next offensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest