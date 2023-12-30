Oregon head coach Dan Lanning reflects on past at Arizona State ahead of Fiesta Bowl

There are a lot of connections between Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and this year’s Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Liberty is an unusual opponent, especially as teams from the Pac-12 and Conference USA rarely meet, but for Lanning, the name is familiar. Lanning, who is in his second year at Oregon, graduated from William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri.

The Liberty Flames are from Virginia, so the coincidence of the name is really just a subtle reminder of how far he’s come. But there’s an even bigger reminder as Lanning prepares to head his first New Year’s Six game. Once a graduate assistant under Todd Graham at Arizona State from 2012-13, Lanning took a crucial step in his career in Arizona.

“It’s been a lot of fun. This place has changed a lot in the last 12 years since I’ve been here,” Lanning said. “There’s a lot of new buildings and a lot of change. It is certainly something you sit back and reflect on, being here as a GA in 2012 and 2013 and now getting to come back through a different lens, it’s still football. You definitely remember the opportunities that are being created for you by being in places like here.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning (left) speaks during a Vrbo Fiesta Bowl news conference on Dec. 26, 2023, at the Lincoln J. Ragsdale Executive Terminal at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

At ASU, Lanning coached the outside linebackers and nickelbacks for a Sun Devil defense that finished the 2012 season ranked first in the nation in tackles for loss, second in sacks and third in pass defense.

Lanning has gone 21-5 over two seasons at Oregon and prepared Kenny Dillingham for his role as Arizona State's head coach. Dillingham served as Lanning's offensive coordinator in 2022.

As Oregon has reemerged as a national power, Lanning has garnered attention for other vacancies. In November, Lanning shot down any speculation he would leave Oregon for the job at Texas A&M. He doubled down during Saturday’s press conference that he’s committed to Oregon.

“Oregon gave me an opportunity that no one else gave me and they saw something there,” Lanning said. “Beyond that, there was an opportunity at this place to do some things that I thought I had everything in front of me as far as accomplishing the goals that I wanted to be able to accomplish. ... More importantly, for my kids, I’ve lived in eight different states and I’m tired of moving. You have to change licenses and all that, and it’s just not fun. We love Oregon and it’s been everything we’ve wanted.”

Lanning isn't the only one committed to staying at Oregon. The Ducks will return several of the players who made the run to the Pac-12 Championship game possible, including quarterback Bo Nix, running back Bucky Irving and defensive end Brandon Dorlus for a final game.

“One of our DNA traits is connection. Coach Lanning does an exceptional job of building that connection throughout the entire year," offensive coordinator Will Stein said. "Whether that’s community service projects together or hanging out at Coach Lanning’s house together. Whether that’s being in Eugene together and grinding in the ups and downs of the season. A very connected team that has been on a mission all season long.”

One final ride for the Ducks

Roster retention is often a challenge for bowl-bound teams, especially those not playing in the College Football Playoff. Some weigh the risk of injury hurting NFL chances over one final college game and choose not to play.

The star-studded Ducks won’t have all their weapons and role players available, starting with wide receiver Troy Franklin, a projected first-round pick, who has opted out of the game. Franklin ranks fifth in the nation with a program-record 1,383 receiving yards, while also setting the school’s single-season record with 14 receiving touchdowns.

Oregon will also be missing center Jackson Powers-Johnson, defensive lineman Popo Aumavae and cornerback Khyree Jackson, among others.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium on Nov. 18, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona.

The decision process for the three players returning has all been different. Nix knew immediately he would be playing in this game, despite draft projections ranging from the first to second round. Dorlus took some time, but once he saw he'd play his mother's alma mater, he had to play. Irving, who surpassed 1,000 rushing yards, had a lot to consider.

But after Lanning told him to sleep on his decision and gave him space, Irving felt that he'd be sick watching his teammates play without him.

“A lot of people sit this game out and think about getting hurt and a lot of things, but I’ve been with this team for two years now and I want to finish what I started," Irving said. "These guys got me to the point where I can go and play at the next level. It would’ve been bad for me to sit back and watch my guys on TV instead of being here riding it out with them one last time.”

While Oregon isn't in the position it was hoping for after losing the conference championship and a potential College Football Playoff spot, there's still motivation as shown from the Ducks who chose to play.

“It means the world. As much for me as it is for them," Lanning said. "I think a lot of people are sitting there saying, what are you playing for? An opportunity to go play with your brothers one last time and win 12 games for the fifth time in Oregon history. There’s a lot of reasons to go do that."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Oregon's Dan Lanning grateful for ASU job ahead of Fiesta Bowl