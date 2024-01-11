Oregon head coach Dan Lanning will NOT be coming to Alabama

Yesterday was one of the hardest days in the history of the University of Alabama. It’s impossible to say goodbye and thank you who haas done so much for one school and one program. Unfortunately, life most go on and the head coaching search in Tuscaloosa is in full swing.

Rumors were spreading like wildfire last night that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was in Tuscaloosa meaning with the Alabama brass for the position. He was Alabama’s top target and a lot of people seemed quite confident he was the man.

However, just moments ago Lanning released a video stating that he will not be leaving Oregon. I trust Greg Byrne knows what he is doing, but with the top candidate off the table it will be interesting to see who gets the call next. My guess is Lane Kiffin and Kaleb DeBoer are the hottest names on the board.

There is no official word that Lanning was ever offered the job.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire