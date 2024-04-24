Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks Spring Game and how the team has developed
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses the upcoming Spring Game and how the team has developed through spring camp.
Pascal Siakam droped 37 points to help the Pacers fend off Damian Lillard and tie up their playoff series 1-1.
Dan Devine and Seerat Sohi from The Ringer break down the first few games of the NBA Playoffs by using press conference clichés.
The numbers for the Bears' proposed stadium project are astounding.
The wildest sequence of the NBA playoffs so far included multiple missed calls.
Concluding our 'teams that will shape the Draft' series, Matt Harmon and Fantasy Pro's Thor Nystrom look at the QB needy teams outside the top ten - Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas - as well as teams inside the top ten that could be wild cards - New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.
Zion Williamson went down with a hamstring injury in the Pelicans' first play-in tournament game last week, and he hasn't played since.
The Lakers and 76ers had complaints about officiating following Game 2 losses, but there were plenty of other reasons both teams lost Monday night.
Jones was evaluated and released from the infield care center after the crash.
Numbers from the last 20 years indicate players still on the board after the draft’s third round might be better off going undrafted entirely than getting picked in the late rounds.
Elly De La Cruz has been scorching to start the fantasy baseball season — but is there an end in sight? Dalton Del Don gives his take on that and more.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the huge performance this weekend by Texas QB Arch Manning, Michigan and Notre Dame's spring games, Jaden Rashada entering the transfer portal, and more
The Nuggets now hold a 2-0 series lead over the Lakers.
You don't see an ejection like this every day.
Miles Russell, who is the youngest player on record with a top-25 finish on either the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour, made seven birdies in a 10-hole stretch on Sunday.
Welcome back to the playoffs, Damian Lillard.
Arch Manning gave Texas football fans an enticing look at the future, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the Longhorns' Orange-White spring game.
The Colorado Rockies thought they had a walk-off win over the Seattle Mariners, but a home run was taken away by a fan interference call.
Porter spoke to reporters about the support he's received from teammates amid the public struggles of two of his brothers.
The Red Sox were already mourning the loss of Tim Wakefield from that 2004 team.
Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment, according to manager Bruce Bochy. Scherzer is recovering from offseason back surgery.