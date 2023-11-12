Advertisement
Jimbo Fisher fired by Texas A&M: Dellenger sources

Oregon HC Dan Lanning named among leading candidate for Texas A&M job

Zachary Neel
When you have a young head coach who is finding success on the field, fans are going to have to get used to hearing his name thrown about in conversations about open head coaching jobs across the nation, especially when they come at some of the more notable schools in college football. It comes with the territory, and it’s something that fans of the Oregon Ducks should be used to by now.

So on Sunday morning, it might not have been a massive surprise to wake up and hear that Ducks’ coach Dan Lanning is being mentioned as one of the leading candidates for the Texas A&M Aggies job, which is expected to open up with the firing of Jimbo Fisher, something that was reported early this morning.

Fisher, who is 45-25 in his six seasons at College Station, is expected to be let go this weekend, with the Aggies buying out his full $78 million contract and eating the loss. Going forward, they will be looking for coaching candidates who can help return the program to heights seen early last decade.

It’s understandable why Lanning is seen as one of the leading candidates. In less than 2 seasons at Oregon, he has coached the Ducks to a 19-4 record, and appears well on his way to a potential spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and subsequent College Football Playoff appearance should Oregon win their coming games.

As you would expect, the news of Fisher’s firing, and the subsequent speculation about his replacement, fired up social media on Sunday morning, with Oregon fans feeling some type of way. Here’s a look at how fans were reacting:

