Oregon HC Dan Lanning named among leading candidate for Texas A&M job

When you have a young head coach who is finding success on the field, fans are going to have to get used to hearing his name thrown about in conversations about open head coaching jobs across the nation, especially when they come at some of the more notable schools in college football. It comes with the territory, and it’s something that fans of the Oregon Ducks should be used to by now.

So on Sunday morning, it might not have been a massive surprise to wake up and hear that Ducks’ coach Dan Lanning is being mentioned as one of the leading candidates for the Texas A&M Aggies job, which is expected to open up with the firing of Jimbo Fisher, something that was reported early this morning.

Fisher, who is 45-25 in his six seasons at College Station, is expected to be let go this weekend, with the Aggies buying out his full $78 million contract and eating the loss. Going forward, they will be looking for coaching candidates who can help return the program to heights seen early last decade.

It’s understandable why Lanning is seen as one of the leading candidates. In less than 2 seasons at Oregon, he has coached the Ducks to a 19-4 record, and appears well on his way to a potential spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and subsequent College Football Playoff appearance should Oregon win their coming games.

As you would expect, the news of Fisher’s firing, and the subsequent speculation about his replacement, fired up social media on Sunday morning, with Oregon fans feeling some type of way. Here’s a look at how fans were reacting:

Early list of potential names for Texas A&M, knowing money is no object: Lane Kiffin, Mike Elko, Mike Norvell, Dan Lanning, Jeff Traylor, Chris Klieman, Kliff Kingsbury and Kalen DeBoer. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 12, 2023

Sources: Fisher's dismissal is expected this morning. The school plans to honor his contract in full. @TexAgs first reported the firing. https://t.co/EGA8QeqQwc — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 12, 2023

It's worth noting that Lanning's buyout would be an additional $20 million bill for Texas A&M to foot. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) November 12, 2023

He's not leaving Eugene and Oregon for Texas. Sounds like his family is settled in. And he sees the value of Nike money for NILs and signing transfers. — Barnstorm (@Barnstorm1) November 12, 2023

I'm sure Lanning's agent will get a call.

Lanning is one win from 10 this season, his second 10 win season at Oregon.

That's as many 10 win seasons as A&M has since 1994

Not sure what about that job (other than money) would be enticing for Lanning. https://t.co/MToPt5fPa8 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 12, 2023

Texas AM fires Jimbo Fisher this morning. Kalen DeBoer and Dan Lanning listed as potential names for the opening. https://t.co/dAczbjn0su — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) November 12, 2023

Texas A&M will reportedly be firing another football coach. They will then hire another highly compensated football coach. Does it matter? Have they ever really mattered for any extended period? #GoBlue — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 12, 2023

Kalen DeBoer isn't leaving Wahington for that. Norvell is not leaving FSU(in the comfy ACC). Why would Dan Lanning take the A&M gig when Alabama becomes available in a few years? Kiffin might do it https://t.co/KEcDxC5aCX — Bill Bixby #RollTide (@TSmitty3000) November 12, 2023

If A&M can do it, they need to get Dan Lanning before Bama tries to swoop in out west and grab him whenever Saban ultimately retires. That would be the home run move that would optimize the resources that they have there in College Station. https://t.co/rHjBhvg34b — Cole Tarver (@TheColeTarver) November 12, 2023

I’m wagering Florida and Arkansas will also look for new head coaches soon. A good time to be Dan Lanning’s agent. https://t.co/Hfqk4Zkkzv — J.R. (@rolltidepod) November 12, 2023

Believe me, we’re used to it — Lskywalker4522560 (@Lskywalker45221) November 12, 2023

Lanning isn't going anywhere. Oregon will be an elite Big 10 program. The stepping stone days are over. — Scott Pesznecker (@ScottPesznecker) November 12, 2023

If your coach's name isn't on the list, then you aren't a serious progrum. https://t.co/eOHpPvCjrR — THE UofO Ducks (@jacenmiller) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire