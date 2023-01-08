Oregon hands Utah first conference loss in bounceback victory

Oregon men's basketball defeats Utah by a final score of 70-60 on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Salt Lake City. The Ducks improve to 8-8 overall and 3-2 in conference, while the Runnin' Utes fall to 12-5 overall and 5-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.