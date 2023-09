Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss the Pac-12 showdown between No. 19 Colorado and No. 10 Oregon in Eugene on Saturday, and debate if Colorado has a chance to continue its miracle run.

