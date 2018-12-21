Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu sets NCAA record with 13 triple-doubles

Sabrina Ionescu has more triple-doubles than anyone else in NCAA basketball. (AP Photo)

Oregon junior Sabrina Ionescu has done something no other college basketball player has accomplished. During Thursday’s game against Air Force, Ionescu recorded her 13th career triple-double.

That gives her the NCAA record for most triple-doubles. And we’re not just talking about most triple-doubles in women’s college basketball. We’re talking about men’s college basketball too.

Ionescu accomplished the feat with a rebound with a little over six minutes to go in the team’s 82-36 win over Air Force.





It was Ionescu’s third triple-double of the season.

Based on her history, Ionescu should add to that record. As a freshman and sophomore, she averaged four triple-doubles per season. If she keeps that up, Ionescu should add at least one more to that tally this season.

There’s a chance for Ionescu to continue adding to that record next season, but only if she returns to Oregon. Ionescu has shown enough at the collegiate level that she could declare for the 2019 WNBA draft after her junior season.

