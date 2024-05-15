Oregon Golf Association launches license plate campaign to support kids’ golf

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Celebrating the organization’s 100th anniversary, the Oregon Golf Association is launching a campaign to bring “Golf Oregon” license plates to the state.

The new plates will go into production if 3,000 vouchers for the plates are sold, with a majority of proceeds benefitting the Oregon Junior Golf Fund, which aims to increase access to golf for kids regardless of skill level or circumstance.

“The Golf Oregon license plate is not only a great way to show your love of the game but will be essential in our mission to ensure that every young golfer, regardless of background or skill level, has equal access to playing opportunities and competitions,” said Oregon Golf Association CEO Rick Rangel. “This has been a teamwide effort, and I couldn’t be prouder of the OGA team, our partners that helped bring this to fruition, and the entire golf community in Oregon.”

The plates were designed in partnership with Seamus Golf, an Oregon-based company that designs golf apparel and accessories.

“The license plate design captures the hues of Oregon’s state flag and incorporates elements that symbolize the state’s golf courses, including a putting green and flag, undulating hills, clouds, a silhouette of an evergreen tree, and hints of the rain and sea. The license plate’s background appears dimpled like a golf ball,” OGA explained.

“We wanted to create a design that gets to the heart of what makes Oregon golf so unique and treasured,” said Akbar Chisti, CEO of Seamus Golf. “We love the game, of course. But golf also teaches kids valuable lessons like integrity, respect, sportsmanship, and other virtues. So, I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this project and more broadly, a strong golf community that comes together to affect change for young people.”

According to OGA, Oregon is home to over 350,000 golfers and the sport brings in $1.6 billion in Oregon annually, citing a Golf Alliance of Oregon study.

