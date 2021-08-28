‘Oregon is going to win in Columbus:’ ESPN Gameday crew shows confidence in Ducks

Rece Davis has Oregon winning in Columbus this year. Looks like Desmond Howard has the same. pic.twitter.com/PfdX1puzoL — Jared Mack (@Jared_Mack7) August 28, 2021

At long last, college football is finally back, and with it comes a load of pre-season predictions. When going over the over/unders for wins in a season, naturally Oregon came up.

The Ducks’ over/under for total wins this season was nine and all of the ESPN Gameday hosts said Oregon would have a 10-win season by picking the over. But host Rece Davis went further.

What’s that with getting in front of stuff? I’m not assuming Oregon is going to lose in Columbus. Oregon is going to win in Columbus.

After Davis made his bold prediction, Desmond Howard, albeit quietly and almost unnoticeable, agreed with his partner on his right. Howard is a Michigan alum and probably will pick Oregon because of that fact.

They all said Ohio State was the cream of the crop where the Big 10 is concerned and didn’t see a game where the Buckeyes were not at least 14-point favorites.

The Ohio State/Oregon is definitely the marquee game early in the college football season and it’s going to be a great matchup. But most so-called experts are going to pick Ohio State, at home, over the visiting Quack Attack.

In a later segment, the host all picked Oregon to win the Pac-12, except for Lee Corso. The elder statesman of the group said USC was going to win the conference. No comment from Corso’s favorite mascot, The Duck, however.