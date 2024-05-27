Oregon goes to the Santa Barbara Regional in NCAA tournament

This is why being on the bubble is so difficult. You have to wait to see when your name is called, if your name is called.

The Oregon Ducks baseball team had to wait nearly the entire selection process until their name finally showed up on a four-team regional bracket on the ESPN2 telecast.

But their name was called and the Ducks will stay on the West Coast as they will head down to play in the Santa Barbara Regional this weekend. Oregon (37-18) will open up with the San Diego Toreros (40-13), the champions of the West Coast Conference, on Friday.

This is Oregon’s fourth straight tournament appearance. The Ducks were able to host a Super Regional last season after winning the Vanderbilt Regional, but lost to Oral Roberts.

Also in the UCSB Regional along with the Gauchos (42-12) is Fresno State. The Bulldogs (33-27) won the Mountain West tournament and became that league’s automatic qualifier.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire