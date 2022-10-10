Oregon’s game-time for marquee matchup vs. UCLA Bruins announced

The game time for Oregon’s marquee matchup against the No. 11 UCLA Bruins has officially been set.

On October 22, after both teams enjoy a bye week, the No. 12 Ducks and Bruins will kick off in Autzen Stadium at 12:30 PT. The game will be broadcast on FOX, and will be one of the biggest games of the day.

As one of the top matchups on the slate of games in college football, there is seemingly a good chance that ESPN’s College GameDay comes to Eugene to set up shop for their weekly show on Saturday mornings.

This game will also feature the return of Chip Kelly, one of Oregon’s most historic coaches, with an undefeated Bruins’ team.

List

LOOK: Ducks bring back the pink 'Stomp Out Cancer' uniforms vs. UCLA

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire