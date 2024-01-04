Oregon freshman defensive back enters the transfer portal

The college football transfer portal is still spinning, especially with all but one game out of the way this season.

One big surprise recently was Oregon freshman defensive back Cole Martin, per Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire.

“On Tuesday afternoon, true freshman Cole Martin announced that he would enter the transfer portal after this year and look for a new school. Martin is the son of Oregon cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, and was viewed as a major piece of the Ducks’ future in the secondary.”

That comes across as a very surprising move, given the details attached to Martin’s background.

It has been a busy few days for the Pac-12 teams, with Washington heading for the national title game and USC Trojan wide receiver Dorian Singer entering the portal.

Seeing the son of an Oregon assistant coach leave the program is not what anyone expected, but that is what happens in the portal. Now Martin will look for another opportunity somewhere else.

