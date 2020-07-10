Oregon four-star WR target Xavier Worthy commits to Michigan

Just a month ago, the Ducks were considered a near-lock for four-star speedster Xavier Worthy which would add to a historic wide receiver recruiting class in 2021 for Oregon.

However, it was not meant to be.

Worthy verbally committed to the University of Michigan Friday afternoon on his Instagram Live.

[Listen and download for free ‘Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football].

While it's not signed in ink just yet, it appears quite unlikely that Worthy will enroll in Eugene as he tweeted last month that once he commits that's his final decision.

Once I commit their isn't no decommitting I'm All in 💯🤝 — The Real Flash⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) June 20, 2020

While considered a near-lock to go to Oregon, he was set to announce his commitment on June 27th before deciding to postpone it to an unannounced date. Heading into the announcement 100% of 247Sports crystal ball predictions had him as a Duck. That changed going into Friday's announcement, with Michigan seen as the heavy favorite.

Worthy, a composite four-star recruit from California ranked the nation's No. 11 wide receiver by 247Sports and No. 32 by composite ranking, named his top-six in May in which Oregon was the only Pac-12 team, along with Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, and Alabama.

In the end, it appears that Worthy did not want to stay on the West Coast.

With the Ducks losing out on his commitment, should Ducks fans be worried? No. While he would have been a great deep threat that would stretch the defense, the Ducks are still on track for the best wide receiver class in program history with four-star Kyron Ware-Hudson (nation's No. 22 WR), five-star Troy Franklin (nation's No. 3 wide receiver), and four-star Isaiah Brevard (nation's No. 7 WR by ESPN) already committed to Mario Cristobal and the Ducks.

Story continues

Additionally, Oregon's the favorite for four-star Dont'e Thornton (nation's No. 6 wide receiver) who won't commit until the Adidas All-American Bowl in January.

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent and former Oregon Track & Field star and Olympian Galen Rupp].

Oregon four-star WR target Xavier Worthy commits to Michigan originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest