Oregon four-star QB commit Ty Thompson wants the nation's best offense

The recruiting game has been changing.

No longer do only coaching staffs recruit prospects to their schools, but nowadays fellow recruits do as well, including Oregon four-star quarterback commit Ty Thompson.

The 6'4", 200-pound prospect committed to Oregon back in March just one month after getting an offer from the University following the hire of new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.

Now, Thompson has been rising up recruiting rankings to No. 80 overall via composite ranking to be one of the premier offensive recruits in the country. He also accepted an invite to the finals of the Elite 11 competition and spoke with 247Sports Blair Angulo about receiving the invitation, which gives him more pedigree with other prospects.

"Being selected to the Elite 11 Finals has given me some confidence talking to other recruits and telling them we're about to have the best offense in the nation," Thompson told 247Sports. "They can really see it and understand that we've got a really good offensive class going and a top quarterback. It's a big deal in recruiting for me to go in there and do well at the Elite 11."

Who is he recruiting in particular? Bue-chip wide receiver prospects Xavier Worthy, the nation's No. 11 by 247Sports wide receiver who has been compared to to DeSean Jackson, and Dont'e Thornton, the nation's No. 6 wide receiver by composite ranking.

"Right now, the guys I'm recruiting the hardest are Xavier Worthy and Dont'e Thornton. They are both very good players."

Worthy was widely expected to choose Oregon on June 27th but pushed his commitment back six days before the scheduled announcement. Meanwhile, Thornton's also considered to be leaning towards Oregon but he won't commit until the Under Armour All-American Game on January 9th, 2021.

Those wideouts aren't the only prospects Thompson's been recruiting, however. He also wants to sure up his offensive line which had already secured commitments from four-stars Jonah Miller, Jackson Light, and Bram Walden.

"At linemen, we are also going after Kingsley Suamataia and Bryce Foster. These are the guys I've been pushing to get into this class."

The 6'4.5", 315-pound Bryce Foster appears to be leaning towards Oklahoma or Texas A&M, but never say it's over until it's over as the Ducks are inside his top-five, along with the two leading schools, Texas and LSU.

Meanwhile, the 6'5", 280-pound Suamataia is also the cousin of Oregon five-star 2019 signee Noah Sewell, but the nation's No. 10 offensive tackle and nation's No. 59 overall prospect reaffirmed that he won't choose Oregon just because of Noah.

"Noah and I are close and I know he will be great anywhere, but (my recruitment) will be about where I can get the best opportunities to grow and be the best me," Suamataia told The Oregonian ahead of an Oregon visit last year.

Perhaps Thompson can help seal the deal for the Ducks and it wouldn't be the first time he's helped secure a commitment.

He helped secure a verbal commitment from the nation's No. 11 tight end Terrance Ferguson: "We just got another tight end in Terrance Ferguson and I had been on him," said Thompson.

Ferguson tweeted support of his quarterback Monday evening after Thompson killed it at the first day of the Elite 11 finals.

How well did Thompson do? Good enough for one recruiting analyst to name him the best quarterback after the first of three days of the competition.

Already, the Ducks have one of the best offensive recruiting classes in the nation with Thompson, five-star wide receiver Troy Franklin, four-star tight ends Ferguson and Maliki Matavao, and four-star receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson.

"I'm super excited," Thompson said. "We have the best offensive weapons in the nation and we're just getting started."

Thompson's not alone with his assessment. 247Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong said following Ferguson's commitment that Oregon's "tracking to arguably be the best offensive haul in the country."

The quarterback prospect from Arizona won't stop until that's a reality.

