Oregon’s former 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey is 100% healthy and ready for his breakout

A few years ago, Oregon Duck fans were in a somewhat similar position to where they are right now. The team was getting prepared for a bowl game that did not have massive stakes on the line, with a roster that had seen several starters choose to opt out and head to the NFL.

We always talk about this sort of scenario acting as a perfect breeding ground for breakouts, with young players getting an opportunity to show what they can do on a big stage. In that 2021 Alamo Bowl game against Oklahoma, it was true freshman WR Troy Franklin who seized the opportunity, bursting onto the scene with 4 catches for 65 yards and a touchdown, all career highs at that time.

Franklin went on to become arguably the greatest wide receiver in Oregon school history over the next couple of years. Duck fans are probably hoping that true freshman WR Jurrion Dickey can follow a similar trajectory.

It has been a tough road so far for the 5-star prospect from Northern California, the same neck of the woods as Franklin. He signed with Oregon as the second-highest-rated receiver in program history — the No. 2 ranked WR in the 2023 class — but was unable to have the instant impact that many expected from him. A lot of that was due to a knee injury suffered on the first game of his senior season at Menlo-Atherton High School, tearing his meniscus. Because of that, much of his freshman season was spent rehabilitating and getting up to speed, rather than getting on the field.

“I feel like I’m 100% right now,” Dickey said on Thursday.

Dickey said it wasn’t until about a month ago that he felt like he got back to that level of health, but the process of growing was important for him, not only becoming a stronger player, but a stronger person off of the field.

“It was frustrating but you’ve just gotta go through it,” Dickey said. “Sometimes things hit you and you’ve just gotta bounce back from it. I learned a lot of things that I wouldn’t actually pay attention to if I wasn’t injured.”

It wasn’t just things about the game that Dickey was able to focus on during his time off of the field, but he said he learned more about himself as a person.

“It just allowed me to develop outside of football.”

Now, Dickey is healthy and ready to go. He’s also ready for a bigger stage to perform on, and the opportunity to display what made him such a highly-rated player coming into college. On January 1st, the Oregon Ducks will take on the Liberty Flames in the Fiesta Bowl, and a lot of eyes will be tuned in on No. 99 to see what the next potential Oregon WR great has in store.

“It gives me an opportunity to actually grow, and see how I am on the college level on the football field and in the gametime situation,” Dickey said.

That’s something that Duck fans have been anxious to see for about a year now, ever since Dickey signed with the team on December 21, 2022. In just 10 days, they will finally get the opportunity.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire